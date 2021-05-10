Rupali Ganguly Shares Post Saying She Is 'forever In A Love Relationship' With These 'men'

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the two important "men" in her life. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a red dress with a butterfly print. She is standing in the middle of her husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh with a backdrop of a huge butterfly statue. While sharing the picture, she wrote. "The men in my life They give me the wings to fly Forever in a love relationship with these two". In the comment section, fans left heart emoticons. Check it out.

Earlier, the actor also shared a selfie with her family. In the post, she wrote a long note about missing her son and staying away from him for a long time. She also added that she misses her husband and their conversations. It reads, "Home is where the heart is.....since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me The men i love most My Baby and his Baapu

The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon ....

Trying times for everyone.....for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play ..Please stay home , stay safe and break the chain".

A look at Rupali Ganguly's TV shows

Rupali Ganguly is primarily a television and theatre actor, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Dr Simran Chopra in the Star Plus serial Sanjivani. She later got recognition for playing the middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha in an affluent family in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and also featured in several reality shows as well like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Kitchen Champion 2, Zara Nachke Dikha, among others. She has been portraying the titular character of Anupamaa since July 2020.

