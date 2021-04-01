Rupali Ganguly Teases Fans About 'Anu-Vanraj's Divorce Date', Posts Candid Pic From Set

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in Star Plus' show, Anupamaa, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a candid BTS pic with her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj. In the picture, both, Anupamaa and Vanraj, wore helmets and were all set for a bike ride, considering the latest track of the show that the entire family is heading out for a picnic to make Pakhi feel lighter and loved.

Sharing the picture, Rupali teased fans about the divorce date and wrote in the caption, "Anu and Vannu. After taking Anu for a ride yesterday this is how Vannu looks. Divorce date aa Rahi hai.... will they won’t they. Will you all miss the AnuRaj moments?".

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's BTS pic

As soon as her post was up, fans rushed to express their views. A user wrote, "They won’t get divorced. We want AnuRaj," whereas another fan penned, "Will miss it so much. I don't know why but when I saw you both on bike smiling happily, I was crying from both inside and outside." Many also wrote that their divorce won't take place.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey also reposted Rupali's pic and dropped a cryptic message mentioning the lyrics of a song. It read, "Ye Kya hua Kaise hua, Kab hua, Kyun hua..." (What has happened? how, when and why did it happen?). Earlier, the twist about Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce made headlines after it was reported that a new man will soon enter the latter's life.

As per a Bollywood Life report, a new man will enter Anupamaa’s life after the divorce. After the producer of the drama, Rajan Shahi, was contacted about the same, he responded to it and said that he wants Ram Kapoor to play the part of a new man in Anupamaa’s life. More so, the same report added that the new man would not be a stranger but will be someone from her past and that the makers are looking forward to showing that the man would be Anupamaa’s college or schoolmate who had once loved her deeply. Meanwhile, as per Anupamaa's latest episode, Kavya rejoices as the lawyers prepone Anu-Vanraj's final divorce hearing date.

Promo Image Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

