Rupali Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Producer Rajan Shahi Releases Statement

TV actor Rupali Ganguly, known for featuring in shows such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Bigg Boss, on Friday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. The 43-year-old actor, who had been shooting for her TV show Anupamaa, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

Ganguly revealed that after her diagnosis, the unit of the Star Plus show will also be tested for the virus. "This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be... Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering your love on my family and ''Anupamaa'' family," the actor, who is asymptomatic, wrote. READ | What happened to Sachin Tendulkar? Cricket legend hospitalised as COVID-19 precaution

Ganguly said that she was not aware of how she contracted the virus despite the entire unit taking necessary precautions. "I have no idea how I got it and from where. I have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans. The family has been tested and awaiting results. Please keep them in your prayers. Unit is getting tested too as I write this. Please send out a lot of love, healing, and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family," she added.

Official statement of Rajan Shahi

The producer of hit shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya-2 released a statement that read:

"Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress in the show Anupamaa, informed me today that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She is asymptomatic and by the grace of God doing well. Rupali is taking all the necessary precautions and is presently in-home quarantine. I wish Rupali a speedy recovery. We at DKP (Directors Kut Productions) are committed to the safety of our cast and crew. I have ensured that all guidelines are followed on the set. The BMC is informed and the sets are fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Ashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh in Anupamaa, too was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few days back. Though he was not shooting for a very long time, as soon as the symptoms were detected he received medical help and also quarantined himself. He is already on his road to recovery, and in a few days once he tests negative he will be resuming shoot. I am constantly in touch with Rupali, Aashish and the entire team as their health is our priority. DKP and I stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed are being adhered to.”

In February, Paras Kalnawat, one of the lead actors from the show, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

(With PTI inputs)