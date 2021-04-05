Rupali Ganguly Thanks 'Anupamaa' Producer Rajan Shahi After He Pens Note On Her Birthday

Actor Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to express her gratitude after seeing a heartwarming message by Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi on her birthday. Rupali reposted the photo of Rajan Shahi in which they can be seen together on the sets of Anupamaa. The producer also wrote how Rupali is like a role model for him and how she has brilliantly continued the legacy of her father.

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi wishes Rupali Ganguly with an emotional note

Rupali Ganguly reposted the post of the producer of Anupamaa on her birthday. In the caption of the post, Rajan also penned an emotional note for Rupali. Rajan Shahi said that he is extremely proud of Rupali as she has become a role model for so many families in India with her performance in the show. More to the point, Rajan said that Rupali has raised the bar of performance in the Indian television industry. He added that her love and compassion have become an inspiration for many people around her. Furthermore, he said that Rupali has brilliantly continued the legacy of her father. Rupali was delighted to see Rajan's emotional message and expressed her gratitude and said "I have no words to thank u @rajan.shahi.543 ..... just tears rolling down my cheeks as I read this ....u inspire and motivate goodness and humanity in everyone". Take a look at the post below.

Netizens showed immense love on her post. Several fans wished her a very happy birthday while several others fans agreed to the emotional note penned down by Rajan Shahi. Celebrities like Jaswir Kaur and Hitendra Kapopara also wished her a very happy birthday. Check out some of the comments from her post below.

Rupali Ganguly's social media presence

Rupali Ganguly is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. On April 2, 2021, Ruupali took to Instagram to share an important announcement with her fans. Through a post, she announced that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and has put herself in quarantine. Recently, she shared a photo in which she can be seen praying to Lord Shiva. In the caption, she wrote, "I am Positive that I shall be negative soon but I shall never become negative instead will positively spread love , cheer and positivity always Aur jab MAHAKAAL hai saath toh darr kis baat ka Day 3 Quarantined. Little worse than yesterday but gona be better soon". Take a look at her post below.

Source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

