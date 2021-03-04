Rupali Ganguly Welcomes 'Laddooram Samar' Back On Sets Of Anupamaa; See The Post!

Rupali Ganguly welcomed back her on-screen son Paras Kalnawat on the sets of Anupamaa after he was tested positive for the novel virus. Rupali took to Instagram to share selfies with her 'Laddooram' to announce the return of Paras on the sets. After being quarantined for over two weeks, the actor looked happy to be back again to be with his on-screen mother.

Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Anupamaa's son, Samar was tested positive for Covid-19 in February this year, due to which the shooting of Anupamaa episodes was halted for a week. Rupali Ganguly had shared the news of Paras' break from Anupamaa in an emotional Instagram post where the actress wished her reel-life son a speedy recovery. Fans of the show and Rupali Ganguly are now excited to see the mother-son duo back, as is evident from the comment section of the actress's recent post.

'Laddooram Samar is back'

With an endearing caption, the Anupamaa actress announced the news of Paras resuming the shooting of Anupamaa episodes along with the cast. In the selfies uploaded on Rupali Ganguly's Instagram, both the actors lovingly embrace each other while smiling brightly at the camera. She wrote 'forever my babe' with a heart emoji to express her happiness while calling Paras, "Goruchand". Paras also took to Instagram to share the same selfie while writing in the caption 'forever Mama's boy'.

Fans react to the Mother-son duo

Fans could not get enough of the mother-son duo as many complimented their on-screen relationship as a family. One fan commented about how she loved them as a duo while another fan wrote that they are waiting for new Anupamaa episodes. One fan commented 'I like maa beta ki jodi' and one follower chimed in saying the duo looked loveable.

Pic Credit: Rupali Ganguly and Paras Kalnawat Instagram.

A look at Anupamaa cast

The popular television series, Anupamaa's plot revolves around a housewife named Anupamaa who sets on a path of her own after being bereft from love and respect from her own family. The Anupamaa cast includes a talented ensemble of actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma. Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskaan Bamne play the supporting roles in the drama.

