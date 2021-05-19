Rupali Ganguly Wishes Shivangi Joshi On Her Birthday With An Adorable Message

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira turned a year older on May 18, 2021, and the actor received lots of love from fans and fellow actors, one of which was Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly. The latter took to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening and wished Joshi by sharing an adorable message and also appreciated her work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rupali Ganguly wishes Shivangi Joshi Happy Birthday

Rupali uploaded a couple of pictures with Shivangi Joshi. In the first picture, Rupali kissed Shivangi while in the other one the two were all smiles for the camera. In her caption, she appreciated Shivangi for her work as Naira and Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while she also ranted on how she wanted to wish her earlier in the day, but the network didn’t let her.

Rupali wrote, “Happy Birthday Little one. You have to be one of the finest actresses of ur generation... The way you have demarcated and portrayed Naira and then Sirat with such finesse is commendable. The connect between us is cherished... THU THU THU. God bless u with health and happiness always. PS - wish toh subah subah karna tha but @airtel has no network since last evening... issiliye abhi kisi ka hotspot udhaar liya”.

The post has received over 100k likes so far, with fans of the two showering love and adoring their bond. Take a look at some of the comments under the post here.

Rupali Ganguly appreciates the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rupali who is currently receiving a lot of love for her show Anupamaa took to the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday to appreciate Rajan Shahi who is the director of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as well as Anupamaa. The actor wrote about how Indian television has evolved in recent times and that the director is doing a great job with the show. Rupali wrote, “…Everything blends in so well with each other that makes you feel like a part of their celebration. It’s unbelievable how the team has pulled off such meticulous masterpieces amidst the tough time of Covid. Hats off to the entire team and thanks a ton for working so hard to bring us nonstop quality entertainment. This is a definitely new dawn for the Indian Television Industry” (sic).

Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

