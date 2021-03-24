Rupali Ganguly's Holi Madness On Sets Of 'Anupamaa' Will Leave Fans Surprised, See Here

Rupali Ganguly has been one of the popular actors on the small screen for quite some time now. Her show Anupamaa is one of the most trending shows in the TV industry. As the Holi festival is coming close, the serial is also gearing up for its Holi festival track. Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa's cast. He is also quite active on social media where he regularly gives his fans updates about his daily life and work. He recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa. In the BTS video, Rupali Ganguly is seen enjoying the Holi madness on the sets of Anupamaa. Here is a look at a short BTS video from Anupamaa's latest episode.

Rupali Ganguly's Holi avatar in Anupamaa

The track of Anupamaa will be soon focusing on the Holi celebrations among the family. In the video that is going viral on social media, Rupali Ganguly is seen prepping for the Holi track with Anupamaa's cast and crew. In the video, Rupali Ganguly’s rocking avatar will surely leave you excited about Anupamaa's latest episode. From the looks of the video, Rupali Ganguly can be seen preparing for a dance sequence at the Holi festival. It is also possible that she will be dancing under the influence of Bhaang in the episode. In the video, she is preparing the dance sequence with the choreographers. It would be interesting to see Rupali Ganguly in such a crazy avatar. Sudhanshu Pandey captioned the video as, “TUNE HONTHON SE LAGAYI TOOO HUNGAMA HO GAYA SOME REAL FUN THING COMING VERY SOON TO UR SCREENS KEEP WATCHING ANUPAMAA #anupamaa MONDAY TO SATURDAY 10pm ONLY ON STAR PLUS @starplus @rajan.shahi.543 @amarsakharkarJAI MAHAKAAL ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™” Here is a look at the video shared by Sudhanshu Pandey.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa

As the Holi festival is approaching, Anupamaa will be giving Holi 2021 wishes with its episodes focused on the festival and its celebrations. Fans are now intrigued to see Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa's latest episode with Holi 2021 wishes. The fans shared their excitement about the upcoming episode in the comments section of the post too. The serial and Rupali Ganguly’s character has seen major changes ever since she got to know about Vanraj’s infidelity. The viewers will possibly get to see Rupali Ganguly’s dance steps from the video in the coming episodes.

Image Credits: Rupali Ganguly Instagram