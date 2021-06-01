Rupali Ganguly's Old Unseen Audition Clip For 'Anupamaa' Goes Viral; Watch Video

Anupamaa is a popular drama television series that stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role along with Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. The family drama has been ruling TRP charts ever since its release and Rupali’s performance as a Gujarati homemaker has left the audience impressed. Recently, an unseen video of the actor has gone viral on social media that shows her auditioning for the serial. Her husband confirmed that it is her audition clip from last year in the comments section.

A look at Rupali Ganguly's old unseen audition clip

Recently, an unseen clip shared by fan club pages of Anupamaa shows Rupali auditioning for the titular role and has caught her fans' attention. In the video, one can see Rupali in her onscreen avatar with a cotton saree and hair tied in a loose bun. She is seen enacting a scene in which her daughter asks her to not enter her room without permission. She talks about how a mother and daughter should be friends with each other. The caption of the post reads, “Anupama Audition..Completely unseen video...Very realistic audition…We Love Anupama.”

One of the fans dropped a comment writing, “Ya anupamaa ka audition ka liya nai yar.... Ya acting class ma class sekaraheha (This clip isn’t from her audition, she’s teaching in an acting class)" to which her husband, Ashwin K Verma replied, “Anupmaa audition from last year...” Have a look at Rupali Ganguly's video below.

More about Rupali Ganguly's TV show

Anupamaa premiered on Star Plus in 2020 and is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Apurva Agnihotri, Tassnim Sheikh and Alpana Buch in key roles. The story is about Anupamaa who sacrifices her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family. However, she feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for whatever she has done. Later, she decides to live on her terms and conditions.

The cast and crew of the show are currently shooting in Gujarat due to the COVID-19 lockdown and shoot restrictions in Maharashtra. Rupali often shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets on her Instagram account. Most recently, the actor shared a video of herself dancing to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja with her co-stars.

