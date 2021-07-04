Rupali Ganguly's Quirky Trick To Check If People Get 'magnetic' After COVID-19 Vaccination

Rupali Ganguly, best known for her performances in tv shows such as Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently dropped in a quirky video clip for all her fans on social media in which she was seen trying out a fun trick on her Anupamaa cast members post their vaccination process. She even urged all her fans to use their brains and not to believe in rumours about vaccination.

Rupali Ganguly checking the magnetism of Anupamaa cast

Taking to Instagram, actor Rupali Ganguly posted a fun piece of video clip for the fans in which she was seen capturing the Anupamaa cast members while they were getting vaccinated on the sets. Speaking to her reel son on the show, she stated how he became a magnet after the COVID-19 vaccination and proved it by sticking a spoon to his arm. She also tried the same trick with her reel father-in-law who kept the spoon over his head to prove the point. She then cleared all the rumours regarding vaccination and illustrated that a spoon would stick to the arm even when a person was not vaccinated.

In the caption, she asked everyone not to believe in such rumours and use their heads. She further urged her fans to get vaccinated. ‘Rumours pe mat Jao Apni Akal Lagao Vaccination Karwao !!!!! Pariwaar aur Desh ko Surakshit banao’. The actor also added hashtags such as ‘covid vaccine’, ‘jai mata di’, ‘jai mahakal’, ‘stay safe stay home’ and others.

Several fans took to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post and depicted how they were cracked up after watching her funny video. Many fans added laughing emojis in the comment section while some others posted clapping emojis to applaud the way she made her fans aware of such rumours. Some of Rupali’s fans also complimented her through the comments by stating how ‘cute’ she was. Have a look at some of the fans reactions to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post.





Rupali Ganguly keeps her fans delighted by frequently sharing her glimpses from teh sets of her show, Anupamaa and recently posted these photos of the cast online. In the photos, she was seen posing with the entire cast of the show and later revealed through the caption about the return of one of the popular characters.

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.