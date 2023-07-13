Ruslaan Mumtaz Jets Off To Mumbai After Being Stranded In Manali Floods, Makes A Promise

Ruslaan Mumtaz found himself in a difficult situation while visiting Manali. The picturesque tourist destination was hit by heavy floods, which left him stranded. After being 'stuck' in the city for several days, he finally jetted off to Mumbai.

3 things you need to know

Ruslaan Mumtaz visited Manali for a shoot.

The actor was stuck in Manali with limited network.

He has been a part of shows such as Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Laal Ishq and Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke.

Ruslaan Mumtaz documents his journey

After enduring the unexpected ordeal, Ruslaan Mumtaz finally managed to make his way back home. He shared pictures and videos on Instagram to document his journey. One of the videos showed a glimpse of airport. In the video, Ruslaan is seen bidding farewell to Manali and saying that he hopes to return when the situation improves. Another picture featured his boarding pass, accompanied by a caption, "Now just pray I reach Mumbai." He also shared a couple of selfies from the airport and airplane.

(Ruslaan Mumtaz shares update about his whereabouts | Image: Ruslaan Mumtaz/Instagram)

"This is my first experience of dealing with a natural disaster. We will be back soon to complete our project and as promised will be back for a holiday with family and friends," he wrote in his caption.

Ruslaan Mumtaz's experience in Manali was unpleasant

Throughout the ordeal, Ruslaan Mumtaz kept his followers updated on social media. At first, he traveled to Manali for a shoot. Unfortunately, the heavy floods brought the shoot to a halt and left him stranded. The roads were blocked, which made it impossible for him to return home. On Tuesday, he shared a video wherein he mentioned that the heavy rains, hailstorms, and floods had subsided. He also shared that he found a safe spot.