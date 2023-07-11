Ruslaan Mumtaz Reaches Safe Spot After Being Stuck In Manali Floods, Shares Video

Ruslaan Mumtaz recently visited Manali to enjoy the serene views. However, his dreams shattered after the tourist destination fell prey to the heavy floods. The actor, who was stuck in Manali recently shared an important update.

3 things you need to know

Ruslaan Mumtaz has been a part of shows like Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Laal Ishq and Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke.

The actor marked himself safe in Manali.

Earlier, he shared a video and updated his fans that he was stuck with no network.

Ruslaan Mumtaz marks himself safe in Manali

Ruslaan Mumtaz recently took to social media and shared a video wherein he gave an update about his whereabouts and the condition of floods in Manali. In the video, he said that the heavy rains, hailstorms and floods have become calm and he has finally reached a safe spot.

(Ruslaan Mumtaz is currently staying with a hotel owner's family | Image: Ruslaan Mumtaz/Instagram)

He considered himself fortunate enough as he stayed with the hotel owner's family. He also shared that he made a few friends with whom he stayed for some time. The actor promised his loved ones to meet them once he reaches Mumbai. In the video message, he can be heard saying, "Hey guys, finally everything seems calmer here. The rain has stopped and the river has subsided. I am fine and I am doing well. We are all safe, the film crew is safe as well. We are trying to figure out how to get back. Thank you for all the love."

Ruslaan Mumtaz said he was 'stuck' in Manali

Ruslaan Mumtaz earlier took to social media and shared that he was stuck in the floods. He stated that he is not able to get back home as the roads are blocked. He further shared that he is unable to shoot as the tourist destination had no network due to calamity. "Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don't even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple," he said.