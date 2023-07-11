Laal Ishq Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz Trapped In Manali Amid Floods, Says 'no Way To Get Home'

Unceasing rains have wreaked havoc in various regions of Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread destruction and leaving several people stranded. Among those affected is Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who found himself trapped in Manali due to the floods. Ruslaan took to Instagram to share his ordeal, posting a series of stories that shed light on the harrowing conditions he and others were facing.

2 things you need to know

Ruslaan was on a workacation in Manali since a few days

The region faces extensive road closures and transportation disruptions.

Ruslaan Mumtaz's struggle in Manali’s devastating situation

In the Instagram videos, Ruslaan is seen seeking refuge in a garage-like space, while also checking the situation of his fellow travellers. He captioned one of his posts, 'Home for the Night', highlighting the dire situation. Additionally, he shared a video showcasing the devastation around him, remarking, ‘The road is not even there now’. He also expressed his helplesness at being stuck in Manali with no means of communication, and no way to return home.

Impact on infrastructure and transportation

A red alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and other parts of North India. The recent heavy rainfall has led to landslides, claiming the lives of four more individuals in Shimla. This brings the total death toll from rain-related incidents to 18 in just three days. Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, confirmed that property worth approximately Rs. 4,000 crore has been damaged in the state.

According to officials, around 800 roads remain closed across Himachal Pradesh disrupting transportation and isolating many areas. The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended bus services on 1,255 routes, leaving 576 buses stranded at various locations. The region continues to grapple with the aftermath of the flood and landslides, as rescue and relief efforts are underway to assist those affected by the calamity.