'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Neelanjana Ray Pens Note Of Gratitude After Winning The Ultimate Trophy

The popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Music Ka Tyohaar, has finally got its ultimate winner as young contestant Neelanjana Ray took home the trophy along with ₹10 lakh worth of prize money. Securing second place, Rajashri Bag took home ₹5 lakh while Sharad Sharma took home ₹3 lakh after winning the title of the second runner of the show. The popular show, which is one of the oldest running game shows on television, is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Notable singers of the industry with the likes of Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya hosted the newest season of the show. After lifting the ultimate trophy, Neelanjana Ray took to her social media to pen a note of gratitude for her supporters and well-wishers.

Neelanjana Ray wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner trophy

Taking to her Instagram on March 7, the 19-year-old singer shared a picture with the ultimate trophy and affirmed that the win would not be possible without her admirers' 'love and support'. She also thanked her parents, teachers and criticises who pushed her towards the winning line. The young singer wrote,

''It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable !Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible,'' Ray went on to tag her family in the post to express her gratitude towards them.

Adding, ''Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa,'' the young singer expressed her excitement over winning the huge title by writing, ''This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. 🙏🏻Love you alllll'' The comment section reflected the love of the audience Neelanjana Ray received throughout the competition as netizens poured in love and support for her. One fan wrote, ''Oh my goodness!!! I am so happy for you Neelanjana! You are one of my most favorite singers. You truly earned it. Your melodious, beautiful singing deserves a lot of awards''.

