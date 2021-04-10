'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' April 9 Written Update: Anant Makes Dreadful Declaration

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the Desai house is celebrating Gehna’s birthday. Suddenly, Radhika makes an appearance. Anant shocks everyone by declaring that Radhika will stay with them. Radhika and Kanak reveal their plans of joining forces to ruin Gehna’s life. Read on to know more details of the episode in this Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update.

Gehna’s Birthday gets a sad surprise

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 9 episode begins with the Desai family beginning the midnight celebrations of Gehna’s birthday. Radhika makes a sudden appearance in the house, shocking everyone. Kanak begins taunting Anant, asking him if this was his gift for Gehna. Radhika is reluctantly welcomed into the house.

Anant's shocking announcement

After the cake is cut, Gehna and Anant share a brief romantic moment that shies Gehna. However, her sadness about Radhika’s presence is no secret. Later, Anant’s uncle, Paresh, offers to drop Radhika home, and at the same time, Anant brings Radhika’s luggage into the house, declaring that Radhika will be staying at their house from now on. This shocks everyone, except Kanak, and saddens Gehna.

Everyone's concerns

Anant’s mother, Jamuna, asks him why he did this, and he can not answer her because he is reminded of the promise he made to Radhika. She had misled him into believing that she is getting tortured in her married life, after which, Anant had asked her to stay at his place. But Radhika had made him promise not to tell anyone about her marriage. So, he lies to Jamuna that Radhika's husband is away, so he brought her home. His mother is still upset. Anant moves Radhika to the guest room. Paresh also shows his concern over the event.

Hema then talks to Gehna and tries to convince her of Radhika’s cunning intentions. She also advises her to ask Anant to get rid of Radhika. Gehna does not feel it is okay to do so but Hema still tries to open her eyes.

Anant’s surprises for Gehna

Gehna comes to her room and finds a sticky note which directs her to her first gift from Anant - a watch. Then she finds a second note which leads to the second gift from him - a jewellery set. Anant sees Gehna is feeling joyous about the gifts. He tries to talk to Gehna about Radhika's situation. She says that what he did was really strange and realises there is something that he is hiding. Anant is in a dilemma of whether to tell Gehna the truth or not. Then, Anant also promises her a big celebration for her birthday, with more surprises.

Kanak meets Radhika

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot takes a shocking turn when Kanak meets Radhika and the two ploy to ruin Gehna’s life. Radhika reveals that everything was Kanak’s plan. Kanak says that she also plans to ruin the celebration that Anant has planned for Gehna.

Anant then takes Gehna to her third surprise, which is a pani-puri station that he set up in the house. She gets overjoyed on seeing that. Anant makes her the first serving, and at the same time, Radhika appears and eats the serving, and the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 9 episode ends there.

