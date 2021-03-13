'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' March 12 Written Update: Anant Rejects Gehna's Proposal

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 12 episode begins with Anant left shocked after looking at all the balloon decorations while Gehna walked towards him. Meanwhile, Kanak and Hema came there and said that Genha was in love with Anant and was expressing her feelings to him. Hema then said she was sure that Anant would reject Gehna, leaving her heartbroken, and blamed Gehna for the delicacies that would surely make his family members fall sick. Read on to find out what happened next in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for March 12, 2021

After taking a dig at Gehna, Hema went on to add saying Anant's family falling sick would be the perfect revenge for sending her beloved brother behind the bars. On the other hand, Gehna expressed her feelings to Anant and said that she was lucky enough to find a dream partner and life partner in one, i.e. Anant. She continued saying very few fortunate people get love in return from the ones they love, and she was one of those few. Gehna finally expressed her love for Anant by dedicating the three magical words to him.

However, to Gehna's disappointment, Anant told her that he had a lot of place in his heart for her but revealed not being in love with her. He also mentioned that one falls in love only once and he had already fallen for someone else. He made himself clear to Gehna by letting her know of his not-so-mutual feelings for her and walked away. As a result, an upset Gehna broke down into tears. Kanak captured everything on a video and approached Gehna. She made Gehna sit on a bench to console her and showed her sympathy towards her. Soon, both Kanak and Hema taunted Gehna for living in her own dreamland and not in reality. They also told her that Anant's words brought her to reality by making her fall on her face.

Later, Hema saw that the children were about to eat the food made by Gehna, which was poisoned by Sagar. To stop them from doing so, Hema went to them and asked them to take a family photograph first. Post-lunch, while the entire family played musical chairs, the episode concluded with Baa and Bapuji feeling uneasy.