'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 March 5 Written Update: Gehna Leaves The House

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 5 episode sees the life of the Desai family after Anant is granted bail from custody because Gehna has cleared his name and reputation. When Anant goes home Baa asks him where Gehna is and he tells her that she has left home because all of them including himself had never given her respect and treated her very badly. Her self-respect had not allowed her to stay in the house any longer. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Baa cries telling Anant that she had a big role in making Gehna leave and she felt personally responsible for Gehna leaving home. Anant asks her not to cry and tells Baa that he will bring Gehna back home and save his marriage. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update to see what happens next.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update March 4: Gehna Proves Anant's Innocence

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot development

The next thing we see is Gehna walking aimlessly on the streets thinking about all the things Anant’s family had told her. She remembered Baa’s words and Anant’s lack of respect towards her. She also thought of how Hema and Kanak had mocked her and called her a servant who could not do anything. She regrets not having stood up for herself and raised her voice when the opportunity was right. She was thinking of how she has always served the Desai family with all her heart and mind, but no one in the family gave her the place of a daughter-in-law. She decides that it is time for her to take a stand for herself and is happy with her decision to leave home.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Gehna Attempts To Retrieve File From Sagar

Back in the Desai House, Kanak and Hema are having an altercation. Hema blames Kanak for getting her brother put behind bars to which Kanak replies saying it was his own stupidity that put him in his current predicament. Hema tells Kanak not to act up as all it would take was for Sagar to name her as an accomplice to his plan for her life to be over. Pankaj warns Kanak that if he finds out that she had anything to do with his brother’s imprisonment then he would ruin her life.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For March 2, 2021: Gehna's Plans Do Not Succeed

We again see Kanak walking on the street and as she is being unmindful, she is almost hit by a car. A lady pulls her out of the way just in time to save her life. Gehna thanks her and apologises for being unmindful and the lady asks her if everything is okay with her. She tells Gehna that she works in an NGO and could help her out if she needed it. On the other hand, Anant hears that some woman has met with an accident and worries if it is Gehna. He is relieved to see that it is someone else and vows to get his wife back home.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update: Anant's Court Hearing Commences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.