'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' May 15 Written Update: Will Anant Divorce Gehna For Radhika?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 15 episode begins with Gehna getting upset by Anant's behaviour and decides to leave their bedroom. She packs her bag and starts walking towards the door. Anant gets shocked and feels bad for Gehna. He stops her and tells her to stay back. However, Anant says he will move out of their room. Gehna stands there speechless and Radhika smiles thinking her plan is finally working.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika convinces Vineet to attend the meeting and makes him leave the Desai house. Radhika tells Vineet that she will pack his bags. Vineet agrees with Radhika and books a flight ticket for the meeting. Later on, Anant goes back to his room to pick up his files. Gehna feels bad for Anant and decides to get him back.

However, when Anant returns, she stands there speechless. Anant and Gehna avoid talking to each other. During the dinner, Radhika decides to impress the family along with Anant. She takes the responsibility to serve the food. While serving, Radhika breaks a bowl and asks Gehna to clean it. Baa tells Radhika that if she broke it, she needs to clean it.

Radhika says she is serving food so she asked Gehna to clean it. Gehna gets shocked and looks at Anant. However, instead of taking a stand for Gehna, Anant orders her to clean the mess. Gehna starts cleaning and Radhika offers to help. Gehna taunts her saying it is her house and she is fine with cleaning it. She indirectly tells Radhika that she is temporary at the Desais.

Tiya asks Radhika when is she returning back to her house. Anant schools Tiya for misbehaving with Radhika and Kanak asks her to apologise to Radhika. However, Tiya ignores them and leaves the dining table. While cleaning the mess, Gehna gets injured. Anant bandages Gehna's finger even after the latter refuses his help.

Later that night, Radhika stands alone in the garden crying. Gehna also stands by her window and remembers the old days spent with Anant. The latter takes a shawl for Radhika. Radhika confesses her love to Anant and the latter reciprocates her feelings. Gehna sees Anant and Radhika close to each other. Later on, Anant asks for divorce in front of the entire family.

