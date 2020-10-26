'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2': Rupal Patel Recreates 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Scene With Gehna

The makers of Star Plus' show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, recently unveiled a new interesting promo of the show featuring Rupal Patel as Kokilaben, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi bahu and Sneha Jain as Gehna. The video garnered a lot of attention on the internet as the stars in the show once again recreated the iconic- 'Rasode mein kaun tha scene', from the earlier season of the daily soap.

In the new video, a furious Kokilaben asks the family members to reveal the name of the person who made the prasaad. Soon, Gehna walks in and says that she has made the prasaad. Kokilaben lashes out at Gehna as she thinks she has added egg into it. However, Gehna denies it and says that she has not added any such ingredient. After this, Kokilaben says, 'Gehna jab rosode se bahar gayi thi, toh rasode mein kaun tha?', leaving the latter puzzled.

Sharing the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 new episode promo, the makers wrote, 'Rasode mein kaun tha?

#SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2, Somvaar-Shanivaar, Raat 9 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par'. Soon, the post met with a flurry of comments as fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, 'Rashi' followed by awestruck emoticons. Whereas many simply dropped laughter emoticons on the post.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 new promo

The 'Rasode mein kaun tha scene' became an internet sensation after a viral song by YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate created a stir among netizens. The video garnered a staggering number of views online and also caught the attention of several industry stars.

The highly-anticipated sequel of the hit serial, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, premiered its first episode on Star Plus on October 19, 2020. Produced by Rashmi Sharma telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will serve as a sequel of the original show with interesting twists and new cast members. The cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 features Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Rupal Patel, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in lead roles.

