'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Apr 1: Gehna Schools All For Insulting Hema

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 1 episode begins with Gehna gearing up for her performance. When she walks towards the green room, she runs into Hema. Seeing tears in Hema's eyes, Gehna gets worried and follows her. The host announces Radhika's name and the latter fires up the stage with her performance.

When Radhika walks the ramp, she overhears Desais talking about Gehna. Radhika wins the judges' hearts with her answers. Later on, one of the crew members informs the host that Gehna is back and she is ready to come on the stage. The host announces Gehna's name and the Desais take a breath of relief.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - April 1

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, one of the judges gets mad at Gehna for being late and decides to disqualify her. However, the other judges decide to give her five minutes to assemble on stage. Hema leaves the venue and sobs thinking about how her kids felt insulted because of her.

Gehna sees Hema walking carelessly on the road and saves her from getting hurt. Hema breaks down and opens her heart to Gehna. She tells her that no one takes her seriously because of her weight, not even her husband and kids. Hema feels demotivated. Gehna tries to motivate her. Hema asks Gehna why she still cares for her, even after getting trolled.

Gehna gets teary-eyed and Hema goes on to compliment Gehna for her patience. Hema feels demotivated with how everyone body shames her. Back in the competition, the judges decide to disqualify Gehna as she doesn't show up on the stage. Gehna enters the stage with Hema.

Gehna says she is quitting the competition as they body-shame people. She schools everyone for making fun of Hema. Gehna gives an emotional speech about motherhood and surprises everyone. Gehna praises Hema and schools the judges for not giving her another chance.

Listening to Gehna's speech, Hema gets emotional. Her kids go on the stage and apologise for her behaviour. Chetan also apologises to Hema. Gehna gets another chance and Anant feels proud after seeing Gehna on the stage.