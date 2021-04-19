Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Apr 17: Will Gehna Be Able To Appear For Exams?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 17 episode begins with Gehna calling Anant and informing him that Radhika's car has broken down and she is late for her exams. Anant starts worrying about Gehna. Radhika lies to Gehna that her car is not starting. However, when Gehna tries to turn on the car, it starts.

Radhika tries to waste Gehna's time. Anant reaches there on his bike to help the latter when Radhika apologises to him. The latter and Gehna leave for the examination. Radhika returns home in anger when Kanak tries to calm her down. Radhika says Anant loves Gehna and will never come back to her.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - Apr 17

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak goes on to show Gehna and Anant's video, wherein the latter rejects Gehna's proposal. Seeing the video, Radhika jumps with happiness. Kanak tells Radhika that Gehna is already late for her first exam and she will not be allowed to write her paper.

Anant and Gehna reach the latter's examination hall almost an hour late. The professor refuses to let Gehna appear for the test. Radhika calls Anant and the latter tells her that Gehna's professor is not allowing her to appear for the exam. Radhika and Kanak celebrate their win.

However, at the examination hall, Gehna begs her professor to let her appear for the test and the latter agrees with her. Gehna starts her first paper. Kanak tells Radhika that Gehna would never be able to complete her paper in less time and assures Gehna's failure.

Gehna asks her professor for some extra time and the latter refuses it. Later on, he refuses to accept Gehna's paper. However, Anant comes there and saves the day. He mixes Gehna's paper with other papers and runs away holding Gehna's hand. Later on, Anant tells the entire story to the family.

Gehna thanks Kanak for planning against her as that made her more strong. She also sarcastically thanks Radhika. Hema feeds sweets to Kanak and Radhika. Anant tells everyone that his boss has invited everyone for dinner at his place. The Desais get ready for dinner.

Anant gets shocked seeing the destination. Later on, everyone realises that Anant's new boss is Radhika's husband, Mr Virani. Gehna introduces herself to Anant's new boss. Hema senses something's wrong when Radhika says she did not know about Anant's job.