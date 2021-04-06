Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Apr 5: Will Anant Save Gehna From Sagar?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 5 episode begins with Gehna following Sagar's instructions for Anant's betterment. She goes behind the temple and ties a thread around the tree. Sagar disguised as a priest comes there and scares Gehna saying Anant's life is in danger and if she wants to save him she should take the black thread from him and tie in his hand.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Anant storms out to get Gehna back from the temple. Baa tries to stop him and worries about the latter. As Gehna moves towards Sagar to collect the thread, the latter blows powder on her face and she faints. Sagar kidnaps Gehna with his associates. Anant looks for Gehna everywhere in the temple but fails to find her.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant shows Gehna's picture and asks a woman if she has seen her. The lady replies that she saw Gehna going towards the back of the temple. When Anant starts walking towards the same, Sagar and his associates kidnap Gehna and take her, hiding from Anant.

Sagar hides Gehna in a sedan chair and so Anant fails to see the latter. Anant gets worried about Gehna and calls the police. At the same time, Bapuji calls him but his phone switches off. Desais start worrying about Gehna and Anant. Bapuji asks Chetan and Pankaj to get Gehna and Anant back home.

Sagar gets Gehna to a room and tries to force himself on her. Gehna pushes him back and starts screaming. Anant hears Gehna's voice and reaches near the cottage. While he fights with the goons, the police come there and help Anant. He opens the door to save Gehna. Sagar gets scared and runs away.

Anant saves Gehna but Sagar gets away from them. Pankaj informs everyone that Anant and Gehna are not in the temple. Hema doubts Sagar and calls him. Later on, Gehna gets bit by a scorpion and faints. Anant picks her up and starts finding help. A woman helps Anant and gives him shade. Desais start worrying about Gehna and Anant.