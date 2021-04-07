'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Apr 6: Radhika Plans To Separate Anant & Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 6 episode begins with Kanak calling Radhika. The former informs her that Gehna and Anant haven't returned home. Kanak brainwashes Radhika and provokes her against Gehna. Kanak says that maybe Anant and Gehna are spending some alone time together. Radhika loses her mind and breaks her mobile phone. She decides to search Anant and Gehna.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Anant prepares the medicine for curing Gehna of the scorpion bite. Gehna shivers in pain. Anant applies the medicine to Gehna's injury. The lady tells Anant that after two hours they will learn if Gehna is fine or no. She offers him water but he denies it. He tells her about Gehna's fast for him and says that now he will drink water when Gehna gains consciousness.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - April 6

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Chetan and Pankaj return home without Gehna and Anant. Desais decide to file a missing complaint about Gehna and Anant. Later on, Hema asks Kanak about their plan against Gehna and Anant. Kanak tries to slap Hema but the latter stops her from doing so. Kanak gets shocked when Hema tells her about Sagar's plan to kidnap Gehna. Hema doesn't believe Kanak's innocence.

Kanak tells Hema that she did not plan to kidnap Gehna. Hema prays for Anant and Gehna's safety. After two hours, Anant tries to wake up Gehna. However, Gehna still remains unconscious. Anant recalls Gehna's kidnapping scene and gets scared. He tells the lady that Gehna is not gaining consciousness. The lady tells Anant to keep patience. Anant worries about Gehna's health and cries sitting next to her.

On the other hand, Baa worries about Anant and Gehna. Anant keeps rubbing Gehna's leg. She tries to wake her up. He sprinkles some water on Gehna's face. After trying for hours, Gehna finally wakes up and takes Anant's name. Anant hugs her tightly and tells her she will be fine. At the same time, Radhika comes there and gets jealous seeing Anant and Gehna. Radhika tells Gehna and Anant that she was looking for them everywhere.

The lady sees Gehna and tells her how Anant was worried about her. Listening to the lady, Radhika gets mad. The former tells Gehna about how Anant did not drink water because of her fasting. Anant and Gehna both break the fast together. Later on, Bapuji and Kakaji also find Gehna and Anant. Anant hides about Gehna's kidnapping from them. Radhika plans to separate Gehna and Anant.