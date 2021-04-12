'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update April 10: Radhika Makes Gehna Feel Jealous

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 10 episode begins with Anant making pani puri for Gehna and he moves forward to serve it to her, Radhika jumps in and eats it. She then apologises to Gehna and recalls the time when she and Anant were together in Singapore and how he made pani puri for her at home. Gehna then asks her why did she come to their house to which Radhika says she came to have her necklace back and also to have some pani puri. Read further ahead to get Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for the April 10 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update

Gehna returns the necklace to Radhika

Radhika tells Gehna that the necklace she is wearing is hers while Anant gifted another one to her. She then shows it to Gehna after which she returns it to her. Radhika then asks Anant to serve her some pani puri while Gehna keeps looking at them with jealousy. As Radhika coughs while eating, Gehna goes to the kitchen to get her some water. As Kanak sees Gehna busy in the kitchen, she plans to take Anant away from her.

Kanak and Radhika execute their next plan

Kanak then calls Radhika to begin with their new plan. Radhika then tells Anant that she has to send photos to Vinit and acts nervous and deliberately slips in his arms. Anant then tells her that he will not let her go alone and accompanies her. As Gehna comes out, she sees Anant walking away with Radhika. Kanak then taunts Gehna about how her husband left her alone on her birthday.

Anant reaches Radhika’s home

Radhika acts worried as she looks for the documents Vinit asked her to send. Anant tries to calm her down but she tells him how she fears him. Meanwhile, Gehna calls him and asks where he went without informing anyone. He then tells her that he will be back in an hour. As Anant stays there till around 3 am in the morning, Gehna waits for him at home. He then thinks about whether he should tell Gehna that he is with Radhika but decides to avoid it as it may hurt her.

Anant and Radhika return home together

As the doorbell rings in the morning, Gehna feels it is Anant. It turns out to be the milkman, she then goes to the guest room to see if Radhika was there but does not find her as well. Meanwhile, a dress designer comes by with a dress that Anant ordered for his wife. The family gathers together to see the dress and ask about Anant. As Gehna is about to inform them that Anant is not at home, Anant and Radhika enter the house together.

Promo Image Source: Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2