'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update April 8: Radhika Manipulates Anant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 8 episode begins with Tia seeing Gehna in the living room and discussing with Paresh how will they manage to decorate the house for Gehna’s birthday if she is here. Paresh then sees Hema's kids with water balloons and ask them to throw them at Gehna. Even Kanak appears then and throws one at her, making her saree wet. Read ahead to get full Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update

Gehna goes into her room

As Paresh and Tia send Gehna to her room, they become happy and plan to keep a toy lizard in front of her room in order to keep her inside. Meanwhile, Radhika takes Anant to her place where he looks at her wedding photos and observes that she is not smiling in them. As Radhika’s husband calls her, Anant overhears her yelling at her husband about doubting her. Anant then asks her whether everything is was fine to which she asks him to sit outside until she brings him some coffee.

Paresh & Tia prep for Gehna’s birthday party

As they have put a toy lizard in front of Gehna’s room, Gehna opens the room and panics. Kanak then walks towards the room and panics on seeing the lizard. Hema then throws it on her, after which she runs away. As the house is decorated for the birthday celebration, Kanak wonders whose birthday it is.

Anant finds Radhika unconscious on the floor

Meanwhile, Anant walks into Radhika’s room and sees her unconscious with sleeping pills nearby. He then calls Sapan and informs him about her to which he explains to him the procedure to make her vomit. As she wakes up, he asks her why she did that to which she begins to cry and hugs him. She then tells him how she cannot tolerate further torture from her husband. Anant then asks her why she married such a man to which she responds that when Anant threw her out of the house, she met Vineet and in order to move on, she got married to him. Aunty then feels guilty and asks her to promise him not to commit suicide. She then tells him that she cannot make promises and asks him to return to Gehna as she is his present.

Gehna receives a surprise birthday party

As Paresh and Tia blindfold Gehna, they take her to the living area when the doorbell rings. As Anant enters the house, Paresh opens Gehna’s blindfold to which she thinks Anant planned this party for her. As everyone wishes her a happy birthday, Tia tells Gehna to scold Anant but she refuses to. As Hema asks Anant about Gehna’s birthday gift, Radhika enters the house and leaves them all stunned.

