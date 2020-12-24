'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 23: Radhika Burns Anant's Pics And Gifts

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 23 episode, Sagar forcefully tries to feed Gehna but the children come to visit Gehna and he has to hide. On the other side, Anant cannot hold his tears and Tia watches him cry. Pankaj discusses what happened in the house with Kanak. Meanwhile, Radhika reminisces her moments with Anant and burns all his pictures. Here's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for December 23.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode kick starts with Sagar forcing Gehna to eat food. Gehna tries to stop him but the children arrive at the same time. Sagar hides so the children do not catch him in Gehna's room. The children who were standing at the door ask her if she came to know that they were standing on the door without knocking the door. They call her Chachi and take her away from the room blindfolded and tell her that Tia is calling her over.

Tia invites her inside the room and removes her blindfold. She tells Gehna that this will be her new room henceforth. Gehna realises that Tia has decorated the Anant's room for their Suhaag Raat. Tia asks the children to leave the room and not disturb Gehna. Hema walks in while the children are in the room and yells at Gehna. She tells her that as a maid she should be cleaning the room and removing all the decoration. Hema also asks Tia to stop brainwashing the children.

Hema asks her what would she tell her college friends when they ask about her brother getting married to a maid. Tia tells her that she will tell them and Anant got married to a girl who cares for the family. Hema ignores her and continues to yell at the kids. Tia then goes to bring Anant and catches him crying in the corner.

Anant stands up and looks at her while wiping his tears. Tia tells him that everyone saw Gehna and Jamuna baa's pain but nobody even asked Anant about how he was feeling. She tells him that he has taken a huge step in his life and he should take another one by being with Gehna now. She adds that the two should now be each other's strength. Anant gets upset and asks Tia to leave the room.

On the other side, Pankaj is shaken with Bapuji's decision. He tells Kanak how could Bapuji easily tells everyone who has an issue with Gehna to leave the house. Kanak yells at him and asks him why did he not stop Bapuji. She adds that Gehna and Anant will take away all the property and Pankaj will be left with nothing. Pankaj tells her that he tried but failed to stop bapuji. He asks her to be happy now that the house now has a permanent maid. Kanak tells him that according to Bapuji, Kanak is a lucky Desai bahu and before he changes his mind and treats Gehna well, she has to kick her out of the house.

Meanwhile, Radhika sobs while thinking about Anant and decide to burn all the gifts and pictures of Anant. Her parents enter the room and are extremely shaken by her act. They tell her that she should forget the man who never loved her. Her parents decide that they will fly to Singapore immediately.

In the Desai house, Gehna boils milk and takes it to Baa's room. Baa in her room blames Bapuji for ruining Anant's life forever. Gehna enters the room and asks Baa to take milk and biscuits and she also has to take medicine. Baa pushes away the tray and the glass of milk falls off from Gehna's hand. Baa yells at Gehna and tells her that she ruined Anant's life forever. Bapuji stops her and asks her what if Gehna committed suicide. Baa tells him that Radhika was also about to commit suicide but nobody cared about her. Baa creates a Laxman Rekha near the door of the room and Gehna to never enter the room again.

