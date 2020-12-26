'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 25: Anant Brings Gehna Back Home

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's December 25th episode begins with Gehna eloping on her wedding night and Anant bringing her back. Gehna prepares food for Baa but cannot give it to her because of the Laxman Rekha. Baa talks to Anant about his relation with Gehna and asks him to leave her. Meanwhile, Bapuji asks Baa to do Gehna's Graha Pravesh but she denies. Anant and Gehna are sent to the Temple to complete some wedding rituals. Take a look at what happens in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 25 episode kick starts with Anant leaving the house to search for Gehna. Everyone in the house is clueless and bapuji asks Sapan to get in touch with Anant. Kanak tells the family that what would everyone think when they come to know that the newlywed daughter in law eloped on the wedding night.

Meanwhile, Anant reaches the bus stop but the bus has already left. He follows the bus and stops it and asks Gehna to leave the bus and talk to him. Gehna denies but the bus conductor asks her to leave the bus and sort her issues with Anant.

Anant and Gehna leave the bus and talk about her coming back home. Anant tells her that he found her letter written with the pen he had gifted her. He tells her that it is a special pen and she shouldn't have misused it. Gehna bursts into tears while Anant offers her his handkerchief to wipe her tears. He wipes her tears himself and tells her that bapuji will feel ashamed and she should return back home with him. Gehna agrees and they return back home.

As the newlywed couple returns back home, bapuji asks them where they had gone. Anant tells him that they had gone for a walk and were near the house. Bapuji talks to Gehna alone and pampers her. On the other hand, Anant reminds Sagar of staying away from Gehna and Sagar fumes with anger. Bapuji tells Gehna that he is aware that she eloped and did not go for a walk with Anant. He warns her that if she does that again, he will get distraught. He adds that he was like her father back then and now his father in law. She was his daughter and took up all the responsibilities as a daughter. He tells her that as a daughter-in-law she should be responsible enough and not run away. Gehna agrees as Bapuji ask her to start her new life.

Gehna cleans the house and cooks food for Baa. She takes the plate to her room but stops as she reaches the Laxman Rekha. She remembers how Baa asked her to stay away from the Laxman Rekha and not enter the room. She asks Anant to her out and takes the plate to Baa as she hasn't eaten anything the entire day. Anant takes the food to Baa but she denies to eat it. She tells him that she is upset with him as well as he did what bapuji asked him to. She tells him that he has fulfilled bapuji's wish of marrying Gehna and he should leave her now and move on with Radhika. Anant tells her that he promised to marry Gehna and follow it.

Bapuji tries to convince Baa and asks her to carry out Gehna's Graha Pravesh rituals. Baa denies and bapuji asks her that she always treated Gehna as her daughter. Why is she having such a big problem in accepting her as their daughter in law? Baa mentions that everyone can see Gehna's pain but not Anant's. Sapan and Tia enter the room and Tia asks who would complete Gehna's Graha Pravesh ritual now. Bapuji informs them that Baa will agree and they should first go visit the temple. Anant says that she does not need Graha Pravesh as she was already the daughter of this house. Bapuji manages to convince the two and they leave for the temple.

The couple reaches the temple along with Sapan. Guruji tells them that Gehna was meant to be the daughter-in-law of this house. He adds that the god has blessed them and she should not worry about her issues, they will be sorted soon. Gehna gets upset and asks him what kind of a blessing is this when the entire family is wrecked. Guruji mentions that it was god's wish and the family will soon accept her. Sapan adds that everything that Guruji says has always come true. Guruji asks the two to perform Kanhaji's aarti. Gehna walks towards the idols but drops the thali of aarti. Anant holds her and the aarti.

