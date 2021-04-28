Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For 27 April Episode - Sagar Loses His Memory

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a spin-off of the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in lead roles. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for 27 April episode here.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 27 episode begins with Gehna asking Sagar why did he try to hurt Radhika. Sagar explains what occurred and says that aunty is really bad. Anant, on the other hand, says that Sagar is very dangerous. Gehna explains to Sagar that he is a nice person and shouldn’t do anything wrong or harm others. He agrees with her and promises her to not repeat such behaviour. She tells him that she will bring food for him and walks towards the door. Hema gets emotional after seeing and noticing Gehna's behaviour and says she and her brother behaved in such a wrong way with her, even then she decided to forgive Sagar and fought with the entire family for him. Gehna says she rejected Sagar’s misbehaviour, but today Sagar is right. Hema with teary eyes thanks Gehna for supporting Sagar. Radhika provokes Anant against Gehna and says that Gehna was wrong by trusting Sagar and bringing him home.

Gehna enters the room and hearing their conversation pretends to not hear anything and leave. Anant notices her and stops her from leaving. Radhika lashes out at Gehna and tells her that she did wrong by trusting Sagar and getting him home. Anant says they are not even sure if Sagar has really lost his memory or is just acting. Gehna says she used to hate Sagar for his wicked acts, but for the first time, she doesn’t hate him. Anant says Sagar is making a fool out of her, he was bad before and is the same now. Gehna says a girl can sense a man’s wrong purpose, Sagar is not wrong this time. Anant tells her that she is taking decisions herself against the family.

Meanwhile, Hema consoles Gehna. Kanak says she brought a gift for Gehna and will give it to her as a lucky charm for the next year. Gehna apologises as she secured first class. Anant says it's okay, and then realises that Gehna secured first-class. Overjoyed, he attempts to hug her. The family shies away seeing Anant's affection and he happily praises Gehna and tells Radhika that he told her that Gehna would pass with good marks. Tia says she frightened them. Paresh tells everyone that this calls for a celebration. Sagar enters the dance floor and dances with Gehna saying Mumma passed the exam and he needs a party. Paresh says Gehna will cook food as the party is incomplete without her food. Gehna says she will cook the food. Radhika interrupts and says that she will prepare food today as she didn’t bring any gift for Gehna. Baa agrees. Everyone gets disappointed hearing that. Radhika thinks she will prepare tasty food and outshine Gehna.

Source: Stills from the show