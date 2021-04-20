Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Apr 19: Vineet Lashes Out At Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 19 episode begins with the Desais talking about Gehna and Anant. Tia tells Baa that Gehna and Anant will get some quality time together as Radhika did not go along with them. Baa agrees with Tia. Hema calls Tia and informs the family about Radhika being Anant's new boss.

The Desais get shocked listening to Hema's news. They start worrying about Anant and Gehna's relationship. Meanwhile, at the Virani mansion, Anant gets furious seeing Radhika's husband, Vineet. He stares at him as he recalls things Radhika told him about Vineet. Anant thinks Vineet controls Radhika's life.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - Apr 19

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna sees Anant staring at Radhika and thinks that he still loves her. Vineet says he knows about Anant and Radhika being college friends. Pankaj unknowingly goes on to reveal Anant and Radhika's former relationship but Kanak signals him.

Later on, Vineet praises Anant for his work and announces that the project Anant will work on will be led by Radhika. Gehna gets upset thinking that Anant will spend more time with Radhika. Vineet shares his story with the Desais. He talks about his mother and how he is close to her. However, Anant trusts nothing.

Radhika and Kanak plot another plan to create more misunderstanding about Vineet in Anant's mind. Radhika goes into the kitchen to get dessert for everyone. Gehna goes along to help her. When Gehna comes out with the dessert, Kanak pushes her and the former falls on Vineet & his mother's picture.

The frame breaks and Vineet gets furious. He lashes out at Gehna and insults her in front of everyone. Anant gets furious at Vineet but before he could say anything, Radhika takes Vineet to his room. She explains to him that Gehna is mannerless and Anant is stuck with her.

Radhika bad mouths Gehna in front of Vineet. Later on, Gehna comes to Vineet's room with the frame and apologises to him. On the other hand, Anant tells Radhika that she was right about Vineet. The former says he can't let Radhika live with such a bad person who cannot respect women.