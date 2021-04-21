'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Apr 20: Gehna Foils Radhika's Plan

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 20 episode begins with Anant and Radhika talking about Vineet's inappropriate and rude behaviour. The former says Radhika was correct about Vineet, he has no manners when it comes to talking to a woman. Kanak smiles at Radhika thinking their plan is on the right track. Gehna goes to Vineet's room with the photo frame.

She apologises to the latter for unknowingly hurting his feelings. Gehna asks Vineet if he was close to his mother. She also tells him how she lost her mother when she was born. Gehna and Vineet connect over mother's love. Vineet opens his heart to Gehna and speaks about his mother. Gehna promises Vineet that she will fix the photo frame and gift him back.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update: April 20

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika tries to play the victim card to get attention and sympathy from Anant. The latter gets mad at Vineet and decides to school him. However, Gehna stops him from doing so. She tells Anant that it was her fault as she broke something very expensive and close to his heart.

Anant doesn't feel satisfied with Gehna's explanation. He says Vineet should have never been rude to her. Gehna goes on to remind Anant that when he had lost his file and things went south for the family, he had reacted the same. She explains Vineet's side to Anant saying he loves his mother.

Vineet returns and apologises to Anant and Gehna. She tells everyone that he loves his mother and did whatever he did out of strong emotions. Radhika and Kanak see their plan failing. Vineet joins his hands and asks for forgiveness from Gehna. Later on, the latter tells Radhika that she is lucky to be married to Vineet.

Later on, Vineet honours the Desais with gifts. Back at home, Hema tells the entire story to Kakaji and Tiya. She says Radhika was two-faced, different for Anant and different for Vineet. Hema tells Kakaji and Tiya that they need to find out what's cooking. Radhika calls Kanak and gossips about their failed plan.

Anant finds himself in a difficult situation. He gets confused about Vineet's real face. Gehna tells Anant that Vineet is a nice person. Later on, Kanak plans to create hurdles in Gehna's exam and make her suffer. The next day, Radhika visits the Desais early in the morning.