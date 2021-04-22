Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Apr 21: Gehna Gets Arrested For Cheating

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 21 episode begins with Radhika visiting the Desais. Gehna gets shocked and asks Radhika the reason behind her early morning visit. Radhika says as it's Anant's first day at the office, she had come to pick him up. The Desais get furious over Radhika's interference in Gehna and Anant's lives.

Anant tells Radhika to wait and goes upstairs to get ready. Kakaji taunts Radhika saying she must be surprised when she heard about Anant's new job in her husband's company. Radhika plays along and says she didn't know about Anant's job or else she would have told them earlier itself. Hema catches Radhika's lies.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Apr 21

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema takes Gehna to the kitchen and tries to warn her about Kanak and Radhika's sly plans. Hema schools Gehna for not reacting to Kanak and Radhika's plans. Gehna says that she is patient because she trusts Anant. She says the day things go south, she will do anything to save her marriage.

Later on, Gehna packs Anant's tiffin and hands it over to the latter. Radhika says Anant would have eaten at the office only. Gehna says it is good if Anant eats home-cooked food. She also tells Radhika to cook for Vineet until he is in India. Kakaji tells Radhika that everyone was impressed by her husband, Vineet.

Anant wishes Gehna all the best and leaves for work. Kanak tells Sagar to throw a chit near Gehna's bench and get her in trouble. Gehna tries to prove her innocence but the professor says they will call the cops and her family. Gehna tries calling Bapuji. The latter gets shocked and disagrees to believe it.

Bapuji, Hema, Kakaji and Kanak leave for Gehna's school. They try calling Anant but fail to reach him. Radhika shows Anant his new office. He tries calling Gehna but fails to reach her. Radhika manipulates with his office so that he is unable to connect to his mobile network. Later on, other employees welcome Anant and speak good about Vineet.

Radhika worries about Anant learning the truth. The Desais reach Gehna's school. Sagar in disguise says Gehna's cheating news will be printed in the newspaper. Gehna sobs and tries to prove her innocence. Later on, Radhika makes another plan to get Anant's attention. Gehna gets arrested.