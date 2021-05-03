Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Apr 30: Sagar Destroys Anant's Presentation

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 30 episode begins with Gehna getting ready to go out with Anant. Tiya tells Gehna that she is looking like a princess and Anant will surely be flattered seeing her. Later on, Sagar surprises Gehna and Anant with a small gift for getting him back home.

Sagar gifts her chocolates and honours her with a sash that says best mummy ever. Further, he goes on to burst a party popper. The entire Desai family comes there and celebrates with Sagar. Kanak tells Radhika that soon Gehna and Anant will get a huge shock. Radhika thanks Kanak for helping her.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - Apr 30

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, however, their happiness doesn't last long. Anant sees Sagar has destroyed his presentation to use the papers for making party popper. He starts yelling at Sagar and blames Gehna for binging him back home. Hiral also says it was a huge mistake getting him back.

Anant lashes out at Gehna and Kanak's plan works on point. Kanak and Radhika mess with Anant's presentation so that Anant and Gehna don't go out. Kanak gives Sagar the idea to surprise Gehna and suggests he make confetti from papers kept in Anant's room. Radhika throws the presentation on the floor and Sagar picks those papers.

Radhika begins with her plan. She pretends in front of Anant that she is worried about the presentation. She calls Vineet and the latter says he wants the presentation on time. Anant gets mad at Sagar and Gehna. Anant tells Gehna that she was wrong about getting Sagar back home.

Gehna feels bad and runs away from there. Sagar follows her. Radhika tries to distract Anant and suggest they start working on the presentation. Later on, Kakaji tells Anant that he wants to talk to him. The former explains to the latter how Gehna got Sagar back. He says Anant how she tested Sagar.

Kakaji also goes on to warn Anant about Radhika. Later that night, Radhika and Anant start working on the presentation. Radhika tells Gehna not to disturb them again and again. Hema apologises to Gehna and the latter tells her that they need to be strict with Sagar henceforth. The next day morning, Anant leaves for the office without having breakfast.