'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For April 14: Radhika's Truth To Be Unveiled

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 14 episode begins with Gehna preparing for her exams. She records the questions and answers on her phone and hears the audio while working in the kitchen. Baa and Kakaji see Gehna struggling with household work and still managing to study for the exams.

Baa signals Kakaji and the latter goes to Gehna and tells her that she will no longer cook food for the family. Gehna gets shocked and starts apologising to Kakaji. The latter says that her food doesn't taste as it used to and she is changed. Baa comes into the kitchen and says she agrees with Kakaji.

Baa and Kakaji prank with Gehna. The latter gets emotional and Baa tells her to focus on her studies and quit cooking. Later on, Anant's friends make party plans and invite him. His friend also asks him to invite Radhika. The latter comes there and tries to convince Anant to come to the party.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - April 14

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant starts thinking about Gehna and her upcoming exams. Radhika tells Anant not to invite Gehna as she may feel embarrassed in front of their friends. Anant feels uneasy and incorrect about the party. In the kitchen, Kakaji tells Gehna to score good grades.

Baa tells Gehna to go to her room and study. She says Kanak and Hema will cook the lunch and Hiral and Tiya will cook the dinner. Gehna says she will study and cook at the same time. However, Hema, Baa and Kakaji convince her to leave cooking till her exams. Kanak plans to disturb Gehna and not let her study.

Kanak and Radhika plan vicious tactics against Gehna to make her fail during the exams. Hema overhears them and decides to shield Gehna from their vicious plans. Anant teaches Gehna for her exams. He takes her test and Gehna realises that Radhika has changed the correct answers.

Radhika and Kanak think their plan has succeeded, however, Anant realises there is something wrong with Gehna's notes. Later on, Gehna makes everyone write all the best in her diary. She and Anant plan to match the handwritings with Gehna's notes to learn about the manipulator. Anant's friend helps him with this.

Source - Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2