'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For April 28: Radhika Acts Troubled

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a famous television show which revolves around the story of Gehna and her relationship with Anant and his family. The serial is the second season of the blockbuster show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which features Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rucha Hasabnis in the key roles. In the latest Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update, Gehna's results had been declared and she had passed her exams with flying colours. Have a look at what happens next.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Radhika's has a plan

The episode begins with Gehna opening the presents she has received. Everyone in the house is quite happy about her results and are in the mood to celebrate. Radhika’s phone rings and Anant sees Vinit’s name flashing on the screen. He picks it up thinking it might be something serious. Vinit starts speaking and is seen apologizing to Radhika for arriving late last night and not speaking with her in the morning since she was fast asleep. Anant is a little confused and tells him that Radhika is busy cooking today as they are celebrating Gehna’s results. Vinit says they are in for some delicious food since Radhika has been practising her cooking skills lately. Vinit is quite confused after hanging up.

Radhika's food plan fails miserably

Radhika serves the food to the family and they are all very excited to taste it. Radhika thinks to herself that she will beat Gehna in her fortress today by making everyone a fan of her cooking. They take a bite of the food and give a very unpleasant reaction as the food is super spicy. They all feel uncomfortable and complain that their tongues are burning. Gehna acts quickly and brings a bowl of kheer for everyone. They take a bite of the kheer and compliment Gehna for her cooking skills. They ask when she got the time to prepare such nice kheer and she says she had prepared it in the morning itself to treat everyone with something sweet on the occasion of this special day. She also states that she knew she would pass the exams as Anant had put in a lot of efforts into teaching her well. Sagar comes in running into the room and takes a bite of the food. He gives a very strong reaction and Gehna decides to cook noodles for the family.

Radhika plays the victim

Back in the room, Radhika acts like she is speaking to Vinit and pretends to be afraid of him. She explains why she had come to this place and tries to explain herself with a paranoid look on her face. Anant witnesses her situation and is worried about the conversation. Radhika tells him that she is always scared of Vinit as he is either yelling all the time and also ends up hitting her sometimes. She starts weeping uncontrollably and suddenly hugs Anant in a weak state of mind. Sagar walks into the room and questions Radhika about her close proximity to Anant. He goes to Gehna and tells her everything that he witnessed. He also gets distracted right after and starts pleading for a bowl of ice cream.

Gehna tactfully drops Radhika home

Gehna walks into the room asks Anant if she can have Radhika for some time as she wants to buy something for the entire family. Radhika tries to avoid the situation but Anant requests her to help Gehna with her shopping. The two get a handful of things as a return gift and Gehna expresses her wish to visit the Virani residence right away. Radhika tries to change the topic but Gehna manage to convince her by saying that she wants to have Radhika’s special juice. When they reach Radhika's house, Gehna changes her mind and tells her that she needs to head home since her family has been waiting.

Radhika accuses Gehna of playing tricks on her just to drop her at home. Gehna agrees to it and indirectly asks her to stay away from her husband. She also explains that Gehna must spend time with her own family while she stays with her loving husband. Gehna politely puts Radhika in place, leaving her furious and vengeful.

Anant is not happy about Gehna's actions

Gehna returns home and Anant asks her if she dropped Radhika back at her place, he seems unhappy about her Radhika being back in Vinit’s house. Gehna tries to explain how Radhika needs to give her time to her family as well but Vinit stills seems angry about her actions. Gehna wonders why he is reacting in such a way and gets slightly upset. She leaves his return gift on the table and leaves the room with a sad look on her face. Vinit finds flight tickets in the envelope.

Image Courtesy: Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2