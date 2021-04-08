'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For April 7: Anant Plans Surprise For Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 7 episode begins with Gehna and Anant returning home with Bapuji and Kakaji. Desais welcome them and Baa pampers them. She sees Gehna's injury and worries about the latter. Baa goes on to tie a black thread on Gehna's leg and Anant's hand for the evil eye.

As she ties the thread on Gehna's leg, Kanak gets a slight pain in her neck. Hema tells everyone that dinner is ready and invites them to the dining table. She says Gehna was fasting and also didn't have anything and everyone didn't eat worrying about them. Kanak tries to make fun of Hema but Chetan warns her.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - April 7

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna thanks Hema for cooking the food. Kanak gets mad at Hema for growing a close relation with Gehna. Hema thanks Gehna and says Chetan has been taking care of her. The next day morning, Anant prepares coffee for him and Gehna.

Later on, Gehna thanks Anant for saving her life. Anant informs Gehna about her exams and tells her to fill out the hall ticket form. Anant and Gehna fill the latter's hall ticket. During this, Anant realises about Gehna's birthday and he decides to surprise her. Radhika calls him at the same time and insists him to meet.

Radhika sends her car to pick up Anant. They go out shopping for Gehna's birthday. Gehna sees Anant going out and says she will also come along with him. However, Anant denies it as he wants to plan a surprise for her. Anant leaves without informing Gehna and the latter thinks it's her fault.

Later on, Anant shortlists necklaces for Gehna and Radhika says she will try on and show them to him. Anant calls Kakaji and tells him about the surprise. He tells him to take care of the decoration material. He hears Radhika's voice and tells Anant not to invite her to the party.

Radhika selects a necklace for Gehna and keeps adoring him. So, Anant gifts her that necklace as her wedding gift and gets another one for Gehna. Later on, Radhika convinces Anant to come to wait at her place till Gehna's gift is ready.