Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 10: Gehna's Friend Pays A Surprise Visit

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 10 episode begins with Anant telling Gehna that she received a bouquet from someone. Gehna asks him whether the bouquet has a name, Anant says no. Anant tells Gehna to start studying for her law exams. He says till he gets a new job, he will teach Gehna.

After Anant leaves, Hiral and Tiya scare Gehna that Anant is a strict teacher. They also tease Gehna and tell her that Anant even hits if his students fail to understand anything. Gehna gets scared. Later on, she completes all her kitchen chores and worries about waking up early in the morning.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the next day morning, Anant sprays water on Gehna's face and wakes her up. He tells her that he has made a timetable for her and she needs to follow it. Anant tells Gehna that she has only two hours to complete all her house chores and then she needs to focus on her studies.

Gehna starts with her work. She serves tea to the family and gives Bapuji his medicines. Later on, Baa gives Gehna an evil eye door charm and tells her to hang it on the door. Tiya stops Gehna and tells her to drink tea before continuing with other work. Hema gets furious as the family takes care of Gehna.

Hema thinks to herself that Gehna has caved the family under her good impression. Gehna completes all her work in the kitchen and when she is about to leave, Hema comes and increases her trouble. She makes her do extra work. Gehna gets late and Anant lashes out at the former. Gehna feels bad and starts crying.

Kakaji tells Anant to be lenient with Gehna for at least a couple of days. He sides with Gehna and schools Anant for being strict. Later on, Anant gives Gehna chocolate and apologises to her for being strict. He decreases Gehna's burden and tells her to take an hour break before they start studying.

Later on, Gehna remembers she had to hang the evil eye door charm. When Gehna climbs on the ladder, Hema throws a football at her to make her fall. However, Gehna's old friend Krishna saves her and schools Hema. Anant remembers Krishna and realises he saved his life.

Gehna gets surprised to see Krishna. She introduces Krishna to the Desais. Anant thanks Krishna for saving his and Gehna's lives. Later on, Anant gives Gehna half-day to spent time with Krishna. Anant seems jealous of Gehna and Krishna's friendship. The family gets surprised to see Krishna and Gehna's friendship.

