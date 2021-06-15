'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For June 14: Kanak Goes Missing Again?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 14 episode begins with Gehna opening the parcel and receiving a table clock. She thinks Anant gifted her the clock so that she follows her study timetable correctly. However, Hema hides a bomb inside the clock to harm Gehna. Before the former could blow up the bomb, Anant and Krishna come there. Gehna thanks Anant for the gift but Anant says he didn't send any parcel. Further, Gehna thinks Krishna gave her the gift but the latter denies it.

Hema calls her father and asks him details about the bomb. The latter says whoever gets injured will stay in bed for at least a week. Hema decides to blow up the bomb in front of Anant and Krishna. She closes her eyes and starts counting. However, to her surprise, the bomb blows up next to her. The Desais get scared listening to noise and rush towards Hema. Further, Sagar apologises to Hema for keeping the clock next to her. He says he snatched the clock from Gehna.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Krishna suspects that someone is trying to harm Gehna. To save herself from the blame, Hema says maybe the parcel was sent by Radhika to hurt Gehna. Krishna starts wondering about Radhika. Later on, Hema calls her father and tells him about the accident. Her father schools her. Krishna slightly overhears their conversation and asks Hema what is she sorry for.

Hema says in past she had hurt Gehna and so now she facing karma. Krishna taunts Hema and scares her. Later on, Krishna tells Gehna that he loves her family and can write a play on them. He further asks Gehna about Kanak. Baa sees Pankaj crying as he misses Kanak. Pankaj regrets kicking her out and wishes for her return. Baa gets emotional seeing Pankaj's situation. Gehna tells Anant about Pankaj and Kanak's wedding anniversary.

She requests Anant to bring her back home. The Desais reach Kanak's house and get shocked to learn that she is missing again. Jigna tells Baa that Kanak was mentally affected by the incident. the Desais reach home and Anant assures Pankaj that he will find her again. However, Kanak reaches the Desai house and cooks dinner for the family. She apologises to Gehna for insulting and harming her.

