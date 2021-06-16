'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For June 15: Is Anant Jealous Of Krishna?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 15 episode begins with Kanak apologising to the Desais for her greedy behaviour. She apologises to Pankaj for hurting him. She says that when the latter gave her the jewellery and kicked her out of the house, she realized that real wealth is family and not money. Pankaj forgives Kanak and accepts her back into the family. Baa says if Kanak has realised her mistakes, she will forgive her. Pankaj hugs Kanak and welcomes her back home. However, Hema doesn't believe that Kanak has changed and wonders what new character the latter is playing.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the next morning, Baa hears someone praying and mistakes her for Gehna. She says Gehna has a surreal voice. However, she gets shocked when Gehna and Anant come out of their bedroom. Baa says if Gehna is here, who is singing. The Desais go to the prayer room and get surprised to see Kanak singing. Later on, Kanak and Pankaj touch Baa and Bapuji's feet. Baa wishes them a happy wedding anniversary. Kanak prepares a special breakfast for the family. Gehna offers to help but Kanak says she has got it all covered.

Later on, Hema comes into the kitchen to ask Kanak about her plan but Baa shows up there. Baa gifts Kanak a pair of bangles on her wedding anniversary. She asks Kanak why is she working alone and where is Gehna. Hema interrupts and says Gehna is talking to her friend Krishna. Baa gets furious and Kanak tells Baa she will complete the work. Later on, Gehna gets ready to impress Anant. However, Hiral thinks she is getting ready for Krishna. Anant gets surprised seeing Gehna. While studying, Gehna's earrings make noise and she thinks Anant will get angry. However, the latter makes her wear bangles.

Later on, Hiral taunts Gehna and Baa yells at Hiral for disrespecting her. Anant remembers Krishna talking about Gehna's ideal husband. He tries to impress Gehna by flaunting his achievements. However, he learns Gehna has a phobia of heights. While dropping Gehna to computer class, Anant's car breaks down and the former goes with Krishna. Krishna tells Gehna that he is going to get a gift for the latter. Anant gets jealous of Krishna and Gehna's friendship.

