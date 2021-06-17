Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 16: Has Sagar Regained His Memory?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 16 episode begins with Gehna leaving for her class with Krishna. Kakaji teases Anant and the latter says he simply wants Gehna to reach her computer classes on time. Anant leaves to shop for Kanak and Pankaj's wedding anniversary. After returning from the market, Anant calls Gehna and asks her if he should come to pick her. However, Gehna tells him not to worry and says she needs to learn to travel alone.

Anant waits for Gehna to return from her computer class. The latter returns home with Krishna. Anant gets jealous of seeing them together. Sagar forces Gehna to play with him. He pulls her bag and runs around the living room and Gehna runs behind her. Hema plans to hurt her. She throws marbles on the floor to make her fall. However, instead of Gehna, Sagar slips off the marbles and hurts his head.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for June 16, Wednesday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Sapan tries to wake him up. Sagar opens his eyes and asks if they called the police on him. The Desais get shocked seeing Sagar's behaviour. Kanak thinks Sagar has regained his memory. Hema worries about Sagar's health and wonders what new has happened to the latter. Anant asks Sagar if he remembers everything. The latter takes a pause and gets up with joy.

Sagar goes to Kanak and says that they should celebrate the latter and Pankaj's wedding anniversary. The Desais think Sagar is still in his kid character. Later on, Krishna gifts Gehna a dress and tells her to wear it during the party. Gehna sees romantic sparks between Krishna and Tiya. Anant also gifts a dress to Gehna. The latter decides to wear Anant's gifted dress but Hema exchanges the tags. However, the tags get removed with the wind.

Gehna gets confused. Sagar suggests Tiya wear a saree for the party. The latter agrees. Later on, at the party, everyone waits for Gehna and Tiya. Kanak wears a simple saree for the party and Baa questions her. Kanak says it doesn't matter what she wears as long as the family is with her on her special day. Gehna enters wearing a black saree.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

