'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For June 17: Hema Plans To Drug Gehna & Krishna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 17 episode begins with the Desais waiting for Tiya and Gehna. Krishna gets surprised seeing Tiya in a saree. The latter asks Krishna if he has seen Sagar, however, Krishna stands there in shock, dreaming about Tiya. Sagar gets surprised seeing Tiya in a saree and compliments her. Krishna also says Tiya is looking beautiful in the saree. Baa compliments Tiya and says she did not realise that the latter is an adult now.

Hema waits for Gehna's arrival. Krishna says Gehna will wear the saree he gifted her. On the other hand, Anant says Gehna is not fond of gifts and will wear his given saree. Gehna enters and Anant gets surprised to see her in his gifted attire. He thanks Gehna for wearing his gift. Hema wonders what went wrong. Kanak and Pankaj cut the cake and celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for June 17, Thursday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak and Pankaj start dancing and the rest of the family joins them. Krishna and Tiya get close during the party. Later on, Krishna clicks a family picture of the Desais. Chetan invites Krishna to join them and asks Hema to click the picture. Hema gets furious. Krishna stands next to Tiya for the picture.

Gehna compliments Tiya and says she is looking amazing in the saree. Krishna interrupts and says that Gehna is not looking nice. He asks her why didn't she wear his given gift. The latter says his attire was too bright and she loved Anant's gift more. She warns Krishna not to make fun of Anant or his gift. Krishna and Gehna get into a fun banter.

Anant gets jealous of Krishna and Gehna's friendship. Later on, Hema drugs Krishna and Gehna's cake. Gehna gets dizzy and goes to her room. The Desais look for Gehna and Hema says she saw Krishna and Gehna going towards the latter's room. Hiral insults Gehna and Hema suggest they check on them.

However, Hema's plan takes a new turn and instead of Krishna, Anant and Gehna get drugged. Baa gets mad at Hema and Hiral. A drugged Gehna and Anant have fun moments together. The latter expresses his feelings for the former.

IMAGE: STILL SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.