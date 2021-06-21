Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 19: Kanak Spoils Hema's Evil Plan

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 June 19 episode starts with Kanak saving Gehna with everyone reaching to the terrace. As Jamuna comforts Gehna, Anant blames himself for Gehna’s situation, however, Gehna asks him to calm down. Later, as Gehna struggles to walk, Anant lifts her and takes her to the living room. While Pankaj praises Kanak, Jamuna notices a wound on Kanak’s hand and asks her about it. Later, Anant apologises to Kanak for misunderstanding her. However, Kanak stays polite and calls Gehna her younger sister. Scroll down to read the detailed Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for June 19's episode.

As the episode progresses further, Hema meets Kanak in the kitchen and lashes out at her for saving Gehna. However, Kanak warns Hema to not create chaos while the latter leaves. Later, Jigna video-calls and Kanak assures her that everything is going according to her plan and Hema also helped her without knowing anything. Kanak tells her that she will seek her revenge against the whole Desai family and not just target Gehna before disconnecting the call. After that, Sagar comes in and asks Kanak about food while the latter requests him to do something.

In the room, Anant applies ointment on Gehna’s leg and apologises to Gehna while blaming himself. Meanwhile, Gehna thinks that his care makes her feel like she matters to him and one day he will also love her. Amid that, Krishna comes there and tells Anant that this ointment won’t work and treats her sprain. An irked Anant scolds him hearing Gehna’s scream. Gehna diffuses the situation and reveals that her leg is not paining. As Gehna and Anant thank Krishna, he leaves making an excuse about work. However, Anant suspects that Krishna has not told Gehna that he is jobless.

On the other hand, Kanak talks to Jamuna about puja and tells her that she will do all the preparations. Jigna visits the Desais and apologises to Jamuna saying that she got to know that Kanak also did a lot of mistakes in the past. Jamuna asks Kanak to take Gehna’s help for puja preparations and leaves from there. The episode ends with Anant not getting the job because he is over-qualified.

