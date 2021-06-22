'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For June 21: Kanak & Sagar's Wicked Plan

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 21 episode begins with Gehna overhearing Anant's conversation, looking for a job. The former starts worrying about the latter's unemployment. Later on, Kanak tells Gehna to review the list of monthly groceries. Seeing the list, Gehna tells Kanak that they need to reduce the household expenses this month and make necessary changes. Gehna explains to Kanak how to reduce household expenses.

Kanak tries to fool Gehna into buying new glasses for Bapuji but Gehna refuses to. She says Bapuji won't use new glasses and thus she suggests that they get new glasses when Anant gets a job. Kanak agrees with Gehna and tells her to attend her computer class. Later on, Kanak asks Sagar to be careful with the expensive toy car. Hema asks Kanak's mother if Kanak is doing well. Jigna says she is on the correct path.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for June 21, Monday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant gets mad at Gehna for being slow at learning slow. He yells at her for not understanding grammar. Gehna tries to explain her side to Anant. Krishna enters their room and asks Gehna's help for a scene in his play. Before Gehna can respond, Anant lashes out at Krishna for disturbing them. Krishna schools Anant for being rude. He suggests Anant be polite to everyone.

Krishna goes on to school Anant for being strict with Gehna. Later on, Gehna lashes out at Krishna for schooling Anant. However, Anant agrees with Krishna and decides to play marbles with Gehna. Anant, Krishna and Gehna play marbles. Later on, Kanak plans to create a misunderstanding in Baa's mind against Gehna. Sagar shows Baa his new car that records. He shows her a video of Gehna and Kanak, wherein Gehna refuses to buy new glasses for Bapuji.

Baa gets surprised to see Gehna refusing to buy something for Bapuji. Jigna taunts Baa for giving all responsibilities to Gehna. Later on, Kanak and Sagar make a plan involving Tiya. Sagar tries to get close to Tiya. He hugs and kisses her on her cheeks. Later on, Anant teaches Gehna grammar while they play with marbles. Krishna takes Gehna with him to get her help with one of his scenes.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2