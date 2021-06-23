Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 22: Is Krishna In Love With Tiya?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 22 episode begins with Gehna asking Krishna what scene he is stuck on. The latter says he is stuck on a love scene. Krishna asks Gehna what is her take on love. Gehna goes down memory lane and recalls how she fell in love with Anant. She remembers their romantic moments and says love happens at first sight but it also grows with time. Gehna expresses her feelings towards Anant to Krishna.

She says she has fallen in love with Anant. Krishna teases Gehna and makes fun of Anant. He says Gehna has also become boring like Anant. Gehna gets mad at him and storms out. Anant comes to Krishna's room and overhears the latter talking to himself. Krishna closes his eyes and sees Tiya and realises he has fallen for her. Krishna decides to share it with Gehna. However, Anant misunderstands Krishna and thinks he is in love with Gehna. Anant decides to part him from Gehna.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for June 22, Tuesday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, later on, Krishna goes to Gehna's room and plans to tell her about his feelings towards Tiya. Baa comes to Gehna's room and asks her to come back to her room. Krishna interrupts and says she will come later. Baa gets furious and leaves. Krishna gets ready to tell Gehna the truth. However, Anant locks him in the washroom before he could do anything. Anant tries to keep him away from Gehna.

Later on, Tiya hears knocking on the washroom door and opens it. At the same time, Krishna forcefully tries to open the door and Tiya & Krishna fall on the ground together. Tiya feels awkward and leaves. Later on, Kanak works on her sly plan. She tells Chetan and Pankaj that they have to contribute double this month as Anant is not working. Anant teaches Gehna to ride a scooter. Later on, Hiral, Pankaj and Chetan humiliate Anant.

They suggest Anant take up a small job to fulfil the family's needs. Hiral taunts Anant for shopping for Gehna. Kakaji and Bapuji side with Anant but he feels hurt and insulted. Baa tells Gehna to school Anant for spending on unnecessary things. Later that night, Anant promises Gehna to make things right.

