Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 28: Tia Agrees To Stay Married To Sagar

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 28 episode begins with Gehna suggesting that Tia take the decision calmly. She tells Tia not to feel pressurised by anyone. Gehna tries to get her out of the mess but Hema interferes and says let Tia take her own decision. Bhavani says they are married now and Anant lashes out at the former for trying to manipulate Tia. A distressed Tia decides to stay with Sagar. Bhavani announces that Tia and Sagar will be going to Jamnagar with her. Kanak and Sagar smile as everything works according to their plan.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - June 28, Monday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Bapuji refuses to accept Tia and Sagar's marriage. Pankaj and Chetan also oppose their marriage and start questioning Bhavani. Pankaj asks Bhavani how is Sagar planning to take care of Tia. Bhavani says they have enough money to take care of them both.

Anant tries to stop the marriage but Tia says she cannot leave Sagar like this. Gehna tells Tia to calmly decide and the latter says if Sagar gets well because of her, she will be happy. The Desais start opposing Tia and Sagar's marriage. Jigna interferes and taunts Baa. Bhavani says Tia can't stay at her parents' house for long.

Later on, Anant gets furious and starts breaking things in his room. Gehna gets hurt and Anant apologises to her. Gehna apologises to Anant saying that getting Sagar back home was her fault. However, Anant sides with Gehna and tells her not to take the blame on herself.

Further, Gehna tells Anant that she thinks Sagar has regained his memory. Anant gets furious and decides to uncover Sagar's truth. Meanwhile, Kanak and Sagar plan their next move. Kanak says if the Desais are tensed with a small part of her plan, then how will they survive her next move. On the other hand, Sagar makes his own plan to harm Tia.

Later on, Anant and Gehna plan to uncover Sagar's truth. They involve Krishna in their plan to save Tia. Krishna and Anant disguise themselves as mental hospital's nurses and try to tangle Sagar. However, Sagar tries to fool them and Krishna realises Sagar is not an easy target. Anant and Krishna decide to make a firm plan.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

