'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For June 29: Will Tia Get Married To Sagar?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 29 episode begins with the Desais bidding their final goodbye to Tia. Baa performs the pooja and hugs Tia as the latter gears up to leave with Sagar. Kanak says it is a happy day as their young Tia is married and going to her in-laws. Tia gets furious as Gehna and Anant are missing during the pooja. The very next second, Gehna, Anant and Krishna enter the Desai house dancing to the beats of dhol. Gehna gives everyone the wedding card of Tia and Sagar's wedding.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for June 29

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna tells Bhawani that Tia will leave the house only when she gets married to Sagar according to the Desai family's rituals and norms. Kanak gets suspicious. Hiral lashes out at Gehna saying this is a stupid idea and taunts Anant. However, Anant sides with Gehna and says even Hiral had a huge wedding and so should Tia. Further, Gehna announces that Anant wants to say something to Sagar.

Anant dreams of hitting Sagar but instead apologises to him and accepts him as Tia's husband. Later on, Sagar tells someone about the wedding on the phone. He promises the person to do everything as planned. Kanak pushes Sagar and lashes out at him. She says her plan is delayed now due to Anant and Gehna's wedding proposal. Sagar hides the last night's incident with police from Kanak. He says even his plan is delayed. Kanak suspects Sagar.

Later on, Gehna and Anant plot their next step by using marbles. Krishna comes there and starts schooling them. Anant tells Krishna that Sagar is a womaniser and they will use this to their advantage. Gehna says everyone will be busy preparing for the wedding and Anant and Gehna will unfold Sagar's truth. The priest declares that the wedding will happen by next week as Sagar scares him to do so.

Later on, Sagar's mother, Bhawani, starts schooling Tia. However, Krishna enters with their next plan. Krishna asks Bapuji if he can rehearse at the Desai house for a day. He invites his fellow actors, wherein also comes his female co-actor. Sagar gets surprised seeing her offer him juice. Kanak senses trouble. Later on, Krishna plans a bachelor party for Sagar and tries to trap him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

