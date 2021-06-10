Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 9: Hema And Jigna Vow Vengeance

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 9 episode begins with Anant losing sight of Kanak. He tries to find Kanak and sees Kanak surrounded by a couple of men trying to harm her. When those men try to touch Kanak, Anant jumps in and starts fighting with them. He saves her and safely makes her sit in a corner.

Later on, Anant fights with those men. One of those men try to hurt Anant with a knife but an anonymous man helps Anant. The anonymous guy saves Anant's life and disappears. Pankaj and Jigna run towards Anant. Jigna notices Kanak and runs to hug her. Pankaj gets shocked on seeing Kanak.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - June 9, Wednesday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Jigna and Pankaj try talking to Kanak but she refuses to respond to them. Anant suggests they take Kanak back home. Jigna tells them that Kanak's health seems poor and asks Pankaj and Anant to get some food and water for Kanak.

Back at home, Baa thanks God for Kanak's return. Everyone starts preparing for her return. An excited Hema calls Jigna and requests to hear Kanak's voice. However, when Jigna gives her phone to Kanak, the latter sits there speechless. Hema tries to talk to Kanak. She promises Kanak that they will take revenge on Gehna.

Jigna gets furious at Gehna as Kanak's mental health is affected. She vows vengeance against Gehna. The anonymous man who helped Anant gets shocked listening to Gehna's name. However, before he can react, he gets a call from his friend. Hema and Jigna plan to harm Gehna.

Jigna takes Kanak back home. Anant and Pankaj return home without Kanak. The family gets shocked when they don't see Kanak. Later on, Gehna suggests that Kanak stay with her mother for a couple of days. She says after a couple of days if Kanak doesn't return, they will go get her back.

Gehna prays for Kanak's betterment and Hema plegdes to take revenge. Later on, Gehna gives Anant a thank you card for getting back Kanak. Anant tells Gehna that he is going to help her secure admission to a law college. Later on, Gehna receives a bouquet from an old friend. Anant gets confused.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

