Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 13: Will Gehna Prove Her Innocence Again?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 13 episode begins with the entire Desai family getting ready to play musical chairs. Kanak and Hema get the speaker. Sagar disguised as the bus driver, volunteers to play the music. Gehna and Anant stand away from each other after the former proposes to the latter.

Tiya calls out their name and asks them to join everyone. Sagar plays the song and everyone starts playing musical chairs. Bapuji loses at first and senses illness. Later on, Sapan gets out of the game and feels pukish. While playing musical chairs, Baa faints and falls off the chair.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for March 13

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Bapuji, Sapan, the kids and Tiya also fall prey to Sagar's poisoned food. Anant looks for a hospital near the picnic spot. Gehna finds Tanu lying unconscious in the washroom and yells Anant's name. Everyone is immediately rushed to the hospital.

Kanak gets mad at Sagar and asks him what he mixed in the food. The latter says he mixed poison in the food. Later on, the doctor informs everyone that the patients ate poisoned food. The affected family members are kept under observation. Hema starts blaming Gehna for making poisonous food.

Hema gets mad at Gehna and pushes her but Anant saves the latter from getting hurt. Kanak, Pankaj and Chetan start blaming Gehna for making the food poisonous. Anant gets his hand hurt while saving Gehna. The nurse hands over someone's phone from the family to Gehna.

Kanak and Hema lash out at Sagar. Hema warns him to stay away. She says that if anything happens to her kids, she will kill Sagar. Kanak suggests the latter to leave the hospital before Gehna or Anant come to any conclusion. Gehna sees the pictures and videos of the picnic on the phone handed over to her by the nurse.

She gets shocked seeing Sagar disguised as the driver, mixing poison in the food. She follows him out and starts questioning him. Scared Sagar pushes her away and starts running. Anant comes there and Gehna tells him everything. Anant runs behind Sagar, while Gehna calls the police.

Hema and Kanak watch Gehna and Anant running behind Sagar. Gehna tells everyone the truth. Anant follows Sagar and manages to pin him down. When Sagar falls on the ground, his fake beard falls off and Anant sees his face.