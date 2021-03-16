Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 15: Will Kanak & Hema Be Exposed?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 15 episode begins with Anant chasing Sagar and learning that he was disguised as the helper. He wonders when Sagar got out of jail. Anant starts hitting Sagar and tries dragging him to the police station. To save Sagar, Hema throws a stone at Anant and signals Sagar to runaway.

Kanak and Hema distract Anant and gives Sagar a headstart to run away. While Kanak and Hema try to distract Anant, the police come there. The police follow Sagar and Gehna takes Anant to the hospital. Later on, the doctor gives the good news that the Desai family is out of danger and they can return home.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Mar 15

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the cops inform Anant and Gehna that Sagar has run away this time. Later on, at home, Chetan yells at Hema and Kanak that they knew Sagar was disguised as the helper. Anant puts all the cues together and starts questioning Hema and Kanak.

Hema starts crying and tries to prove her innocence. She says after what Sagar did to the family, she no longer supports his actions. While Hema tries to save herself, Kanak stands there silently. Hema cries in front of the entire family and Gehna goes on to take her side. She tells Anant that she is innocent.

Later on, when Kanak and Hema discuss the entire scene, Gehna enters their room. She says she knows the truth and shocks them. Gehna reveals that she saw the video wherein Hema and Kanak are talking to Sagar. She says she was patient until Hema and Kanak were hurting her but now they are harming the entire family.

At the same time, Sagar calls Kanak. Gehna warns them that she will save the entire Desai family from Hema and Kanak's sly plans. Kanak picks up Sagar's call and asks him to stay underground until everything gets back to normal. Anant informs Gehna that her school is going to start and suggests to keep it a secret from Kanak and Hema.

Later on, Tiya and Kakaji help Gehna to win Anant's heart. Before the pooja, sindoor falls on the ground and everyone thinks that something bad is going to happen. Baa worries about Anant and Gehna's future.