'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Mar 20: Radhika's Return Shocks Anant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 20 episode begins with Gehna gearing up for the pageant competition. She tries her outfit for the selection round and feels shy to show it to Anant. The latter pulls her out of changing room and tells her to take off the shawl. Gehna feels uncomfortable in the short dress and acts weird.

Anant asks Gehna what's wrong with the dress and the latter says it's too short. The former boosts her morale and suggests her to ignore what others will think. He tells her to wear a dress that will make her feel comfortable and confident. On the other hand, Kanak also starts getting ready for the beauty pageant.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Mar 20

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant and Tiya help Gehna with her outfit and shoes. Anant helps Gehna with wearing the heels and the latter gets worried that she will trip. Hema spies on Gehna and gets shocked seeing Anant helping the latter. Hema gets jealous of Gehna and decides to create issues between her and Kanak.

Hema records Gehna's practice for the beauty pageant. Gehna learns how to walk in heels and do makeup. Anant tells her how to select accessories matching the outfit. Tiya teaches her everything related to grooming. Later on, Gehna feels motivated and happy as Anant supports her in winning the beauty pageant.

The next day, before everyone is called on the stage, Anant comes to Gehna's greenroom and wishes her good luck. Gehna expresses her stage fear but Anant motivates her to give her best shot. Later on, Hema comes to Gehna's greenroom and messes with the latter's outfit. She destroys the outfit from the front and leaves.

The competition begins and Gehna sees her torn outfit. The anchor starts calling the participants on the stage and makes them walk the ramp. When Gehna's name gets announced, she shocks everyone. She adds flowers to her outfit and hides the torn part. Towards the end, the anchor announces Mrs Virani's name and the Desai family gets shocked to see Radhika in the competition.