Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 22: Radhika Returns To Desai House

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 22 episode begins with Radhika making a grand entry as Mrs Virani at the beauty pageant. Anant and Gehna get shocked seeing Radhika. Anant remembers his moments spent with Radhika as the latter walks the ramp. Kanak also gets shocked to see Radhika married and participating in the beauty pageant.

Further, the host announces nine names of the contestants that will move forward in the next round, the Talent Round. Radhika, Kanak, Hema and Gehna get shortlisted for the talent round. Anant wonders when and to whom Radhika got married and decides to talk to her. He asks one of the crew members about Radhika.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for Mar 22

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest ep, Kanak, Hema and Gehna see Anant asking about Radhika. Kanak asks Anant who he was looking for. Anant tells the truth that he was hoping to meet Radhika and apologise to her for the last time. Gehna feels insecured. Anant congratulates all three ladies and further Kanak goes on to say that Hema and Gehna got selected by luck.

Anant taunts her saying she is being overconfident. Hema tells Kanak to worry about Radhika as she is the strongest competitor. Jealous of Radhika, Gehna remembers the time when Anant had proposed Radhika. Back at home, Bapuji congratulates all his daughters-in-law for getting selected for the Talent Round.

Baa gives Kanak, Hema and Gehna her old jewellery to wear during the competition. While everyone is having dinner at the Desai house, Radhika visits them. She tells everyone that she got married. Anant apologises to her for misunderstanding her the last time. At the dining table, when Radhika tries to sit next to Anant, Gehna pulls the chair and takes her seat.

Radhika asks Kanak what she was going to do for the Talent Round. Later on, Anant praises Radhika and Gehna gets jealous. Radhika leaves saying she needs to prepare for the pageant. Gehna decides to do artwork during the talent round. Kanak plots a plan against Radhika and mixes something in her water. Kanak and Radhika dance and sing at the pageant.