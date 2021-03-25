Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 24: Gehna Gets Injured

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 24 episode begins with Sagar getting away from Anant and Gehna. Anant thinks he misunderstood someone else for Sagar. Gehna and Anant go to the green room and the latter congratulates Kanak, Hema and Radhika for giving their best. However, he also goes on to say that Gehna's performance definitely deserved a win.

Seeing Anant praising Gehna, Kanak and Radhika get furious. Gehna thinks to herself that even though Anant doesn't love her, he is still with her. Radhika asks for water and Anant goes forward to give her the bottle. However, Gehna takes the bottle from Anant's hand and gives to Radhika. Gehna, Anant and Radhika leave the green room.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - Mar 24

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, as everyone leaves, Sagar comes out to meet Kanak and Hema. Kanak gets shocked. Sagar lashes out at her and says he is furious at Gehna. Kanak and Sagar break Gehna's heels that she needs to wear during the ramp walk. Kanak says Gehna will not be able to walk in these broken heels.

Gehna comes to the green room to collect her heels. Sagar hides under the table and Gehna bends to pick her heels, lying under the table. However, she doesn't see Sagar. After Gehna leaves, Kanak asks Sagar to leave. Kanak and Sagar get into a heated argument. On the other hand, the ramp walk round begins.

When Gehna starts walking the ramp, she fumbles as her heels break. Anant worries about Gehna. However, she completes the ramp with the broken heels. Later on, the judges decide to give Gehna another chance. They also warn her that if she doesn't follow the rules then she will be disqualified.

Kanak wins the ramp walk round. Gehna starts crying while going backstage. Anant rushes backstage and saves Gehna from falling down. As she hurts her leg, Anant picks her up and takes her out. Radhika gets furious and jealous seeing Anant with Gehna. Hema adds more to the fire by talking about it in front of Radhika.

Sapan checks Gehna's injury and suggests her to rest. Tiya worries that how she will perform at the ramp walk. Baa asks Kanak and Hema to prepare a medicinal cream. Kanak plans to hurt her more. She applies oil to the bowl of medicinal cream and when Baa picks it up, it slips and falls on Gehna's leg.

Promo image source: Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2